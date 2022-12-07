Jaishankar briefs Parliament about latest developments in foreign policy

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he also spoke on India’s plans as President of G20 and the recent Bali Summit.

Jaishankar told the house that President Droupadi Murmu’s first overseas visit in office was to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

He also said that India will host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to honour the contributions of Indians overseas from January 10 to 13, 2023.