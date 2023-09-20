Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on Canada issue: Sources

According to sources, Jaishankar met the Prime Minister in Parliament and is learnt to have briefed him over the developments related to Canada, sources said.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations hit an all-time low when on September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged in his Parliament that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between Indian government agents and the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.