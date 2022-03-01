Jaishankar briefs Prez on Ukraine evacuation

In a tweet, the President's office said Jaishankar on Monday night apprised Kovind of the progress of 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine.

"Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government's efforts," it said. 'Operation Ganga' is the government's mission to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is under attacked from Russia.