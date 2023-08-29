Jaishankar dismisses China's map claim

New Delhi: India on Tuesday dismissed a 'standard map' released by China on Monday (August 28), showing parts of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh within its territory.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar during an interaction with a television channel was quoting as saying said that China has a "habit" of releasing such maps and mere inclusion of territories belonging to other countries in its maps does not mean anything.

The minister was quoted by the television channel as saying that China has put out a map with territories that are not theirs.

Simply releasing maps with territories not belonging to it does not change anything, as the government is very clear about its territory, and such "absurd claims" don't make other people's territories theirs, Jaishankar said as quoted by the television channel.