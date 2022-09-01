Jaishankar highlights key pillars of India’s foreign policy, ties with UAE

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the key pillars of India’s foreign policy and the country’s ties with the UAE as he spoke on contemporary global order and its challenges and opportunities during his interaction with the diplomatic corps and senior officials.

During a conversation at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) here, Jaishankar talked about the state of the world and what can be done to make cooperation, not confrontation, the path of the future.