Jaishankar holds talks with New Zealand counterpart, raises student visa issue

Auckland: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday here and discussed wide-ranging issues, including the visa issues being faced by Indian students, Ukraine conflict and security in the Indo-Pacific region besides other bilateral issues.

Jaishankar, who was on a tour to the country, said in a joint press conference, “There was a discussion on some current, some pressing issues like the security situation in the Indo-Pacific, the consequences of the Ukraine conflict and naturally we spent some time on the major global issues, most of all climate action, climate justice.”

He said, “Some of the initiatives which India has been sponsoring over the last few years are the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Initiative for the Resilient Island States and their importance of collaborating not just bilaterally, but with other countries to deal with contingencies like pandemics, which we know will surely recur at some point in time and, of course, other common concerns, maritime security for example.”