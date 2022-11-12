Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart, discusses Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday met his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and discussed the Ukraine conflict among other important issues. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit.

“Nice to meet FM @melaniejoly of Canada on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, bilateral cooperation and community welfare. Appreciate steps being taken to address visa challenges,” a tweet read.