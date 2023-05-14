Jaishankar meets Sweden's Defence, Foreign Ministers during his Stockholm trip

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security." After meeting his Swedish counterpart, Jaishankar said that both countries are committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Both nations had exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

"Wide-ranging discussions with FM @TobiasBillstrom as India and Sweden mark 75 years of diplomatic ties," Jaishankar said in another tweet.