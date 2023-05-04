Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan counterpart Saidov

Panaji: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting here on Thursday and expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will continue to grow in different domains.

During the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated Uzbekistan's strong support for India's SCO presidency.

"Welcomed FM Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan on his first visit to India in this capacity. Appreciated Uzbekistan's strong support for India's SCO presidency. Also recognized our long-standing multilateral cooperation. Confident our bilateral partnership in different domains will continue to grow," Jaishankar said in a tweet.