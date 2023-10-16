Jaishankar meets Vietnamese Prime Minister, conveys Modi's greetings

Earlier, Jaishankar had participated with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, in a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi.

"Thank my co-chair @FMBuiThanhSon. Our discussions covered cooperation in political, defence & maritime security, judicial, trade & investment, energy, development, education & training, science & technology, cultural domains," Jaishankar said on X. "Convinced that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, our commitment to global issues and our collaboration in various multilateral groupings," Jaishankar added.

Later Jaishankar also addressed the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam on ‘India in the Indo-Pacific’. "Discussed why cooperating in the Indo-Pacific construct is in our shared interests. Underlined the significance of ASEAN centrality and highlighted the contribution of the Quad. Brought out how India and Vietnam, with their independent mindset, can promote a multipolar and rules-based global order," Jaishankar added.