Jaishankar refutes Trudeau's allegations on Nijjar's killing, says it's not India's policy

Jaishankar made the remarks during a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He said that New Delhi has already informed Ottawa that it is open to looking at specific and relevant information. Trudeau's allegations have led to a diplomatic spat between India and Canada with New Delhi rejecting Ottawa's claims as "absurd and motivated", followed by tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats and travel advisories.

"We told the Canadians that this is not the government of India's policy. We told them that look, if you have something specific, if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to looking at it," he said.