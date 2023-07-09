Jaishankar terms Tanzania visit ‘productive’

In a joint briefing with his Tanzanian counterpart Stergomena Tax on Saturday, he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that solidarity between India and Africa must be expressed in practical terms. Jaishankar said he “was very glad for the guidance that we got from the (Tanzanian) president (Samia Hassan) about how to further develop our relationship”.

“Overall, it has been a very productive visit... I would like to end by emphasising that prime minister Modi believes that the deep solidarity between India and Africa, it must be expressed in very practical terms, in a way in which we share experiences, we share capabilities, we contribute to each others understanding of the world,” he said during the briefing at the end of his four-day visit.