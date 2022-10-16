Jaishankar thanks diaspora for shaping India's image in Egypt

Cairo, Oct 16: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar thanked the Indian business community in Egypt for advancing national interests and shaping the country's image in the region.

"I thank Indian businesses here because you are not only advancing our national interests but you are also shaping our image in this country, and that is something we very much appreciate," Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to the nation at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, said on Friday.