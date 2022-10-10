Jamia Milla Islamia opens registration for 3 part-time self-financed courses

The online application for the Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English will remain open till October 25, reported news agency PTI.

These courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university.

Quoting an official notification, the report said: "The Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia offers 3 programs under the university's Part-Time Self-Financed Programme Courses for 2022-23. Online Applications are invited for the following Certificate and Diploma programmes.”