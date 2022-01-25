Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind distributes relief among Rohingya refugees

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also talked to the children and inquired about the situation in the special meetings with 27 committees that look after the Rohingya community there. "Rohingyas were the most persecuted people on the earth and a large number of them live in our country," he said. "As long as they are in this country, their help in every way becomes our religious and national responsibility. We are human beings and it is human nature to feel the pain of homeless." He quoted the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani as having directed all Jamiat units in the country to provide support to the affected people without considering their religion.

The delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind includes Maulana Ghayyur Ahmad Qasmi, Organiser of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Maulana Akhlaq Qasmi from Delhi.