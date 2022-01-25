Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind distributes relief among Rohingya refugees

New Delhi, January 25: A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Tuesday distributed blankets, jackets, and school bags among the Rohingya refugees in Jammu as a relief for the winter season.
These Rohingya refugees live in straw and bamboo shelters in open ground.
A central delegation led by Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, visited various sites in Jammu where Rohingyas are living and expressed sympathy with them. Meanwhile, 500 blankets, 350 jackets, school bags for 150 children and separate items for widows were distributed among the Rohingya refugees. The delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind held separate meetings with the Rohingya Ulema and paid the rent of the various maktabs running for refugee children.
Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also talked to the children and inquired about the situation in the special meetings with 27 committees that look after the Rohingya community there. "Rohingyas were the most persecuted people on the earth and a large number of them live in our country," he said. "As long as they are in this country, their help in every way becomes our religious and national responsibility. We are human beings and it is human nature to feel the pain of homeless." He quoted the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani as having directed all Jamiat units in the country to provide support to the affected people without considering their religion.
The delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind includes Maulana Ghayyur Ahmad Qasmi, Organiser of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Maulana Akhlaq Qasmi from Delhi.