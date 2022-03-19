Japanese PM arrives in Delhi for 2-day visit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.
Kishida will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will discuss global and regional issues. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received Fumio Kishida at the IGI Airport on Saturday.
Talking about the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, "India and Japan summit will be held on March 19."
"On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th India Japan annual summit."