JD-U decides not to join Modi government over 'insufficient' berths

However, he added that this decision "will not affect our alliance with BJP in Bihar".

The statement of Chaudhary is an indication of sour relationship between JD-U and BJP in Bihar, and this could be the reason for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining distance from the BJP and skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on Sunday.

A political churn seems underway in Bihar with sources have said that JD-U has called for a meeting of every MLA, MLC, and MP of Bihar. Though the date has not been finalised yet, it is possible that it will be held any time in the next 3 to 4 days.