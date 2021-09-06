Jitendra asks NHIDCL to expedite J&K road projects

A statement of the union minister issued here said that Pathak assured him that all the ongoing projects would be completed in a time-bound manner though some work got hampered due to Covid-19 and timelines had to be increased.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated more than Rs 1,08,621 crore budget for J&K, which is the highest-ever budget for J&K.

He said that it would help rebuild the economy, create jobs and usher in all-round development for J&K.

The minister said that after August 5, 2019, there was a visible change in every field, whether related to unfinished projects, implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes, infrastructure development and security situation in J&K.

He said that Pathak told Singh that work on most of the 17 highway projects with sanctioned cost of over Rs 15,385 crore was going on smoothly.

Singh said that of the 17 approved projects, 12 are in Jammu region while 5 are in Kashmir region. He noted that out of the 12 such projects, six major ones were in his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

Singh said that these include Chenani-Sudhmahadev Road, Goha-Khellani Package 1 and 2, Goha-Khellani Package 3 (Khellani Tunnel) and Khillani-Khanabal Package 2.

The union minister said that of the six prospective projects to be awarded in the near future, five were in Jammu region and here also Sudhmahadev-Daranga Tunnel Package 1 and 2 fall in his parliamentary constituency.