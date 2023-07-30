J&K at forefront in implementing NEP: Alok Kumar
New Delhi, July 30: The two day’s Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2023 concluded at ITPO here today, coinciding with the celebration of third anniversary of National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020.
The event started with the inaugural address by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing the achievement made by India in implementation of NEP 2020 in last three years and way forward. On the occasion first instalment of funds for the development of PM SHRI (Prime Minister School for Rising India) Scheme was also released by Prime Minister.
Principal Secretary, Education J&K, Alok Kumar; Director, SCERT J&K, Prof Parikshat Manhas; Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj; Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Sharma; Director RUSA Ashok Bhagat; Nodal Officer, ABSS, J&K Bilal Rashid along with other delegates attended the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir has been at the forefront in implementing NEP by bringing significant changes in the assessment system from rote learning to the competency based learning. He added that a paradigm shift in the method of teaching in class room to learn from surroundings to give holistic and lifelong learning opportunities to students is being witnessed across J&K. The Principal Secretary reiterated that effective implementation of the NEP-2020 will ensure sustained training of students as global citizens with 21st century skills and create a vibrant, innovative, practical and vocational skill set and research-oriented, learner-centric education system in our country.
He highlighted that focus is being laid on the Foundational Stage (ECCE), under which almost 2000 Kindergartens have been set up and more than 3000 are in process of establishment. He added that in line with the NEP, digital learning has been promoted for which more than 1000 ICT labs and 1700 Smart Class rooms are in process of establishment.
The Principal Secretary further highlighted that remarkable initiatives like JK Attendance App; ensuring the regularity and punctuality of teachers, SAMIKSHA App; platform for ranking of the schools on the basis of the feedback of the students about their teachers and schools, STEER Mentorship Programme for Students, Coding programme, DIKSHA Platform and others are being implemented in J&K to bridge out the gaps in learning outcomes.