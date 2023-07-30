J&K at forefront in implementing NEP: Alok Kumar

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir has been at the forefront in implementing NEP by bringing significant changes in the assessment system from rote learning to the competency based learning. He added that a paradigm shift in the method of teaching in class room to learn from surroundings to give holistic and lifelong learning opportunities to students is being witnessed across J&K. The Principal Secretary reiterated that effective implementation of the NEP-2020 will ensure sustained training of students as global citizens with 21st century skills and create a vibrant, innovative, practical and vocational skill set and research-oriented, learner-centric education system in our country.

He highlighted that focus is being laid on the Foundational Stage (ECCE), under which almost 2000 Kindergartens have been set up and more than 3000 are in process of establishment. He added that in line with the NEP, digital learning has been promoted for which more than 1000 ICT labs and 1700 Smart Class rooms are in process of establishment.