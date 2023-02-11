J&K awarded at SATTE

New Delhi, Feb 11: Achieving yet another milestone, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department has been honoured with “Tourism Brand of the Year for Revival of Tourism” award during 30th edition of SATTE-2023.
The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, has concluded its promotional campaign at South Asian Travel and Tourism Exhibition (SATTE) here today. During the campaign, officials and stakeholders interacted with the leading travel and tourism industry leaders from across the globe.
The Department also held interactions with representatives from regional and national media persons during the three-day exhibition held from 9th to 11th of February, 2023.
SATTE is one of the biggest travel shows in Asia providing platform for travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies and tourism boards to sell their products and network to their potential clients from across the globe. More than 150 travel agents, hoteliers, other service providers and heads of various travel and hotel associations from the UT participated in the travel show to showcase its tourism potential.
The 30th edition of SATTE-2023 which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G K Kishan Reddy, was attended by Sher Singh, CEO Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, Syed Sajjad Qadri, CEO Tourism Development Authority Pahalgam, Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar , Deputy Director Tourism Jammu and Anu Sharma, Under Secretary, Tourism Department J&K.
Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, while speaking to the media, said that they had a fruitful interaction with the travel and tourism industry leaders who were keen to promote the J&K UT among the travellers.
J&K Tourism under the guidance of Secretary, Tourism Sarmad Hafeez also received certificate of honour in the category of Tourism brand of the year for revival of Tourism.
At the 5th edition of SATTE awards, Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity Abdul Jabbar said that J&K has witnessed highest ever tourist footfall and is developing 75 new offbeat destinations. Also, the Government is focusing on homestays in these new destinations to maintain the scenic beauty and ecology of the areas.