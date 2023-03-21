J&K budget passed in Lok Sabha amid din, House adjourned till March 23

New Delhi, March 21: Amid vociferous protests by the Congress-led opposition, the budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote on Tuesday.

Soon after passing the budget for the union territory and also the demands for grants (second batch) for the current fiscal, the lower house was adjourned till Thursday.

The demands for grants for 2022-23 (second batch) entail withdrawing of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India by the central government for meeting the expenses for the remaining period of 2022-23.

As the lower house convened at 2 p.m., Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of papers.

However as soon as Agrawal took up the process of initiating discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir budget, the Congress-led opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans, seeking JPC probe in Adani matter.