J&K LG urges youth to contribute in transforming India into knowledge economy

Gujarat, Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday addressed 'Rashtra Katha Shivir', organized by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust, at Pransla, Gujarat.

The national-level camp provides a platform for the overall personality development of youth.

Sharing his thoughts, the Lt Governor called upon the young & brilliant minds assembled at the shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building.

“Competence, Competitiveness and Youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal,” said the Lt Governor.

The speed of progress largely depends upon young generation. Youth with their creativity and innovation, are the most powerful resource for societal transformation, noted the Lt Governor.

“Education without practical experience has no purpose. We must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. We need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries, new inventions,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of acquiring knowledge through experiences to bring change in the society.