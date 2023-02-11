J&K poised for huge transformation under PM Modi: Devender Rana

“A sound and strong edifice has already been put in place during the past over three years by implementation of various ambitious programmes and projects besides focus on investments to enhance the growth, generate the jobs and deliver of economic benefits to even the last person in the society,” Rana said while interacting with the people during his visit to Jandrah, Dhan, Kathar, Bhatyari, Kanyala and Jhajjar Kotli in Block Dansal of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

He said that J&K was witnessing a new era of hope and promise with the era of despondency becoming a nightmare of the past.