J&K poised for huge transformation under PM Modi: Devender Rana

Dansal, Feb 11: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir was poised for a huge transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with equitable development to all and appeasement to none being the mission mode of the governance.
“A sound and strong edifice has already been put in place during the past over three years by implementation of various ambitious programmes and projects besides focus on investments to enhance the growth, generate the jobs and deliver of economic benefits to even the last person in the society,” Rana said while interacting with the people during his visit to Jandrah, Dhan, Kathar, Bhatyari, Kanyala and Jhajjar Kotli in Block Dansal of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
He said that J&K was witnessing a new era of hope and promise with the era of despondency becoming a nightmare of the past.
In this context he referred to the initiatives taken on various fronts including security in both the regions especially security in Kashmir saying that the dividends of peace were discernible in terms of economic gaining momentum as it was witnessing record footfall of tourists thronging various tourism destinations.
“Obviously, such a huge arrival is benefitting Jammu also, the gateway to Kashmir,” Rana said.
He said even the political adversaries were acknowledging that the incidents of stone pelting and culture of hartals had been taken over by zest for self sustenance, economic emancipation and participation in governance.
Rana dwelt in detail various path breaking initiatives taken across Jammu and Kashmir during the past nearly four years with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments.
He said that the investments would manifest in industrialisation on a mega scale, thus opening vistas of opportunities for economic empowerment and generation of jobs for professionals, technocrats, educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce.
Rana exuded confidence that people of J&K would become part of the country’s growth story by extending their support to the landmark initiatives being taken by the government for heralding a new era of development.
He said peace was imperative for achieving these objectives.
Rana also urged the people to maintain unity, saying that ‘together we can sail to the destination of our urges and aspirations’.