J&K politicians rally behind PM Modi for inaugurating new Parliament building

The inauguration of the new parliament building has been termed to be a moment of pride for 140 crore Indians.



The J&K politicians said that the governments could belong to a few parties, but the Parliament belongs to all parties and that those choosing to boycott the ceremony were committing political blunder and would be remembered to have been on the wrong side of history.



Former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig told Greater Kashmir that there was no scope for any controversy if PM Modi inaugurates the new parliament building.



“People should know that if the foundation is laid by the president then the inauguration has to be done by the president and if the foundation is laid by the PM, then he should inaugurate it. The foundation of the new parliament building was laid by the PM. So he can inaugurate the new parliament building. Even his statue can be raised outside the building as well," he said.



Baig said that some people wanted to create a controversy out of nothing.



“There is a saying that the difference between a politician and a statesman is that the former wants to create an issue and the latter wants to solve the issue,” Baig said.