J&K polls | Final decision to be taken by Election Commission: Ravinder Raina

The BJP chief said that development works have increased in the UT on a large scale, adding every section of the society is getting justice. "The biggest thing is that the way the situation has become normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the incidents of stone pelting has ended, development works have increased in Jammu and Kashmir on a large scale and every section of the society is getting justice today. Be it Gurjar Bakarwal, OBC, Valmiki, Gorkha, or women, every section of society has got justice. We have discussed this and have thanked Prime Minister Modi ji", Raina added.

Raina further said that the meeting held in Delhi today chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda was a purely organizational meeting. "Our President JP Nadda and the National General Secretary have discussed with all the leaders who were present in the meeting regarding the party work expansion plan, the prior program of the party, feedback about the "Maha Jan Sampark" campaign, and the future programs of the party. The state presidents and general secretaries of different provinces were also present. This was a purely organisational meeting", he said.