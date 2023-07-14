J&K Resident Commission carries eviction drive

New Delhi, July 14: The J&K Resident Commission on Friday carried out an eviction drive and retrieved land measuring 1 kanal and 11.2 marlas with built up temporary structures at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg here, which was under “unauthorised occupation” of “unknown persons”.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was carried on the directions and guidance of Estates Officer, J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi, Niraj Kumar.
The spokesman said that the eviction proceedings were initiated under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, issued initially to the Central Public Works Department, followed by another notice under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, issued to all the unknown unauthorised occupants at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg, staying on this piece of land who were also making an unauthorised use of water and electricity to facilitate their stay.
He said that subsequently, the Estates Officer, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi passed an eviction order under sub-section (1) of Sec 5 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, against all the unauthorised occupants particulars of whom were not known.
The spokesman said that notwithstanding even after completion of prescribed legal procedure, the unauthorised occupants did not vacate the premises even after the lapse of period of 15 days as specified in the eviction order passed by the Estates Officer and thereafter, no notice of appeal or stay against the order of eviction issued by the Estates Officer was received.
He said that eventually, the Estates Officer, J&K Resident Commission along with the assistance provided by various wings of J&K Police, J&K PW(R&B), New Delhi, and staff of the J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi, evicted all the unauthorised occupants from the premises on Friday.
The spokesman said that all the unauthorised occupants were given the opportunity to remove their belongings and the process of eviction was completed in a peaceful manner.