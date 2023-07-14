J&K Resident Commission carries eviction drive

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was carried on the directions and guidance of Estates Officer, J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi, Niraj Kumar.

The spokesman said that the eviction proceedings were initiated under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, issued initially to the Central Public Works Department, followed by another notice under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, issued to all the unknown unauthorised occupants at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg, staying on this piece of land who were also making an unauthorised use of water and electricity to facilitate their stay.