J&K SHA receives best performing title at Arogya Manthan 2023

New Delhi, Sep 26: State Health Agency, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday bagged the “best performing” title in gender equality, enrollment under PMJAY Ayushman Bharat, highest Ayushman card creation and full utilization of allocated funds.
The award was presented by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh L Mandaviya, to Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar and Chief Executive Officer SHA, Sanjiv M Gadkar during Arogya Manthan 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi.
All the States and Union Territories participated in the Manthan.
At the impressive function “Arogya Manthan”, which was organised to celebrate completion of five years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the State Health Agencies were asked to showcase the best practices adopted in their respective states.
Bhupinder Kumar representing J&K State Health Agency showcased the best practices adopted in successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the UT.
J&K SHA received the award in all the four segments including gender equity in service delivery, above 90% families with at least one Ayushman card, prompt Anti-Fraud Action, full utilization of allocated funds and highest Ayushman card creation.