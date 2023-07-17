J&K stall bags award for presentation, design at TTF Kolkata 2023

The award to J&K was given by CEO, Fairfest Media, Sanjiv Aggarwal during the last day of three day fair, attended by representatives of participant countries, States and UTs besides organizations working in various tourism sectors across the country. Earlier, the J&K Tourism department gave a detailed presentation on the tourist scenario of J&K, tourism products and services, future prospects as well as new initiatives by the department.

The presentation also highlighted the scope and role of sustainable tourism and the responsibility on the part of stakeholders and tourists to sustain the ecology and future of tourism. The presentation also talked about the initiatives of the Government for sustaining and improving the tourist footfall to the UT by enhancing the experiences of tourists and providing them with more services and products.