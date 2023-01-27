J&K Tourism Deptt takes part in Spain festival

Madrid (Spain), Jan 27: The 43rd edition of FITUR, one of the largest tourism fairs in the world, got started here with King Felipe VI of Spain inaugurating the event.
J&K Tourism Department is participating in the five day event as an important stakeholder and part of India’s official tourism delegation. The King visited the Incredible India Pavilion at the fair after the inauguration.
The J&K stall at the India Pavilion featured images about the beauty of J&K. Visual and print publicity material was displayed and distributed by the Tourism Department at the venue among the visitors. Videos regarding the events organized by the department and beauty of J&K were played on the LED screens at the pavilion. The presentation regarding offbeat destinations was also given to the visitors at the pavilion.
The J&K Tourism team interacted with the visitors and other participant stakeholders and briefed them about J&K’s tourism potential, investment opportunities and investor friendly policies.
Ambassador of India to Spain Dinesh Patnaik also visited the J&K stall and complimented the Department for its efforts to boost tourism. In his interaction with members of the J&K delegation, he said he was happy to see J&K Tourism participating in the event. He also assured full support to J&K Tourism in organizing road shows and other promotional events in future in Spain. He encouraged J&K tourism to participate in all the major events.
The Indian Tourism delegation to the event was led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Deputy Secretary, MoT whereas the team from J&K Tourism comprised Director, Tourism, Jammu, MD, JKTDC, and Director, Tourism, Kashmir.