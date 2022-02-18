JKTPO sponsored startups shine at ‘India First Startup Conclave and Awards’ 2022

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Jitender Singh, on Friday visited the 'India First Startup & Conclave 2022' being organised at Hotel Le Meridian by All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA).
Dr Singh interacted with the young entrepreneurs present in the conclave.
While interacting with Shivaang Satya Gupta, Dr Singh appreciated the efforts of ESPA Learn Private Limited EdTech.
"India is emerging as the world's preferred StartUp destination due to its vast unexplored potential coupled with an entrepreneurship friendly environment being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Union MoS said during interaction.
Managing Director, Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), Ankita Kar, also visited the stalls of J&K start ups set up in the conclave.
Pertinently, JKTPO sponsored 15 startups from J&K at the event. JKTPO is J&K government undertaking incorporated as a Joint Venture of Government of J&K, Indian Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). Among the startups were Espa Learn Private Limited and Espa Fee Private Limited.
Ankita Kar admired the ideas being implemented by bright brains of J&K. "For making processes and the technology sector relevant, JKTPO has worked hard to showcase the efforts being put in by startups in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
ESPA Group of Companies had three unique startups in the event including ESPA Learn Private Limited, ESPA FEE Private Limited and ESPA Lines Private Limited. Shivang Satya Gupta, Chairman, ESPA Group, attended the event as Director Promotions for these companies.