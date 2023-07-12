Joint vision of PM Modi,  President Biden will do wonders: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

The US envoy also said that technology can help achieve Prime Minister Modi's stated goal and India's goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

"When I was with Prime Minister Modi and President Biden in the Oval Office three weeks ago, President Biden said to the Prime Minister, in the next five years, we will see more change than we have seen in the previous 75 years. Technology and the way that we need to defend ourselves and wars are fought, the way that we will communicate with each other, and the way that education will move forward based on the growth of artificial intelligence. And, of course, famously, Prime Minister Modi said that Al stands for America and India. And when we said, the future is Al. The two of them held a T-shirt together that said America and India together," he added.