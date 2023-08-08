Journalist Neerja Chowdhury’s book on Indian politics released

New Delhi: Journalist Neerja Chowdhury on Tuesday, during the release of her new book ‘How Prime Minister Decides’, said that she initially intended to write on demonetisation however she had to abandon the idea knowing that she would not be able to acquire required information on the subject.

The author described Indian politics as a ‘great Indian Nautanki’ (drama).

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, who released the book, said that Narasimha Rao was the best prime minister.

The book launch took place at the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, Teen Murti Bhavan. Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, who was also a guest during the panel discussion, said that he had been reading the book for the last three days.

“Indian politics should transcend party lines and focus on working for the greater good. Making supreme sacrifices, possessing good manners and conduct, acquiring vast knowledge, and we should accommodate all,” Khan said.