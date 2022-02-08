Journalists can lose accreditation if they act against national security, says new policy

According to the new policy, accreditation is liable to be withdrawn or suspended if a journalist “acts in a manner prejudicial to the country’s security, sovereignty and integrity, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in any relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence”.

Accreditation can also be suspended if a journalist or the media organisation he/she represents is found to have furnished false/forged information or documents.

“In such an event, the journalist/media organisation shall be debarred from accreditation for up to a maximum of five years but not less than two years, as may be decided by the CMAC (Central Media Accreditation Committee),” the guidelines said.