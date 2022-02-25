Journalists protest against new accreditation guidelines

New Delhi: Journalists on Friday held a protest meet against the new Press Information Bureau accreditation guidelines and demanded that the government withdraw it.
In a resolution passed at the protest meet, the journalists noted that the new accreditation guidelines have been formulated without any consultation with the stakeholders. They called upon the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur to organise a meeting comprising "all stakeholders" for its review.
“We demand that the government revoke these CMAC (central media accreditation committee) guidelines which bear an uncanny resemblance to the Defamation Press Bill of 80s and call upon the Information and Broadcasting minister to organise a meeting comprising all stakeholders and review the salient points of these guidelines afresh," the resolution read.