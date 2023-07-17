JP Nadda terms UPA, opposition parties alliance as ‘Bhanumati ka Kunbha’

“UPA and Opposition parties alliance is Bhanumati ka Kunbha’s, ‘Kahi ki eet, kahi ka rodha, Bhanumati ne kunba joda’ (Somewhere a brick, somewhere an obstacle, Bhanumati added the family),” JP Nadda said addressing a press conference in the national capital. He further said it is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities.

“UPA neither has a leader nor does it have the power to take decisions. It is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities. It is 10 years of corrupt governance and non-governance of the UPA government,” the BJP chief said.