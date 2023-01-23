Judges don't face elections or public scrutiny: Law Minister

Addressing an event of the Delhi Bar Association, Rijiju, in Hindi, said: "Every citizen asks questions to the government and questions should be asked. If the public would not ask questions to the elected government, then who would they ask questions to... we do not step away from questions, we face it because we are elected representatives."

Rijiju said he had participated in many events which include Supreme Court Chief Justice and Supreme Court judges and high courts, even there he had emphasised that today he is working as Law Minister but tomorrow if people do not elect his government, then they would sit in the Opposition, and they will question the ruling government.