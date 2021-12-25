Judiciary faces perennial problems: CJI Ramana

Maintaining that courts would interfere when there is violation of rights, Justice Ramana said the Executive is also responsible for providing justice and that if it functions within the parameters of law, there is no necessity for anyone to come to courts.

“Like all systems, the Judiciary is also facing certain fundamental problems. My predecessors, Chief Justices, also mentioned them. I am also raising those issues. This will be a perennial problem to my successors too, because slowly we are forgetting the importance of Judiciary and legal education,” he said.

He said there is a need to develop judicial infrastructure and it would result in more respect towards courts.