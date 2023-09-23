Judiciary, legal fraternity have been long protectors of India's justice system: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the legal fraternity plays a key role in the building of any country, adding that the judiciary and bar have long been protectors of India's justice system.

He was inaugurating the 'International Lawyers Conference' here.

The Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament two days ago will give women-led development a new direction, energy.

Addressing the conference here, Modi said, 'The International Lawyers' Conference 2023 has become a symbol of the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He welcomed the foreign dignitaries to India and also thanked the Bar Association of India for taking the lead in organising the programme.

Emphasising the role of the legal fraternity in the development of any country, Modi said, "For years, the judiciary and the bar have been the guardians of India's judicial system."