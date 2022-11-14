Judicious use of financial resources key to boosting combat readiness: Rajnath

Inaugurating the two-day Controllers’ Conference of DAD here, the Minister described the officials of the department as the sentinels of the defence finance system who play their part in nation-building by managing the allotted funds with financial prudence.

Rajnath Singh called upon the DAD to further develop its IT capabilities and financial knowledge; bolster the internal vigilance mechanism and enhance the skills of its workforce to more efficiently discharge its duties. “If there is a doubt in the working of any officer, it should be reviewed immediately. Complaints should be settled immediately. If grievances are pending, provision should be made for their weekly or monthly audit and action should be taken,” he said.