Justice should be served to all: Arjun Meghwal after taking charge as Law Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who on Thursday took charge as Minister of Law and Justice, said that justice should be served to all and pendency of cases in courts should come down.

Meghwal, who is MP from Bikaner, replaced Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister on Thursday. A press communique from President's Secretariat said that Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.

Rijiju has been allotted the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.