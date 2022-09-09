Kalinga Institute bags UNESCO International Literacy Prize

As a grassroots organisation aimed at nation-building, KISS has the coveted recognition to be the fifth recipient from India and the first and only institute from Odisha to receive this international honor. It is also the third among the Indian non-profit NGOs and first Indian tribal-based organisation to be conferred with this award, which is a matter of pride for India.

The UNESCO prize for KISS was announced by KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta during the celebration of International Literacy Day at the KISS campus. The announcement was met with a spontaneous outpouring of celebration by 30,000 KISS students.