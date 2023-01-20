Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia spar over parties' strength in Gwalior-Chambal

"We (Congress) don't need Scindia anymore. They were doing a conspiracy to dissolve the Congress government three months before it (March 2020) and I was aware of it. I too, could have purchased MLAs to save my government, but I didn't do that because I didn't want to tarnish Madhya Pradesh's image," the former Chief Minister said in an aggressive tone.

The BJP had lost the mayoral posts in Gwalior and Morena, the home turf of two Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Scindia earlier in July last year. The Congress had won five out of 16 mayoral posts against the ruling BJP, which had been in power in all 16 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh, but was now restricted to nine only.