Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana

Owing to the frequent transgressions and consequent social unrest, there is a growing demand for stricter media regulations and accountability, CJI Ramana said.

“In fact, looking at recent trends, it is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. You should not overstep and invite interference, either from the government or from the courts. Judges may not react immediately. Please don’t mistake it to be a weakness or helplessness. When liberties are exercised responsibly, within their domains, there will be no necessity of placing reasonable or proportionate external restrictions,” he said.

Asking media, particularly electronic and social media, to behave responsibly, CJI Ramana said, the power should be used to educate the people and energise the nation in a collective endeavour to build a progressive, prosperous and peaceful India.