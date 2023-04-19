Karnataka assembly polls | BJP releases star campaigners' list; PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath among 40 big names

The BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power. The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP's "gateway to the South" (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also feature in the list.