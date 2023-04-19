Karnataka assembly polls | BJP releases star campaigners' list; PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath among 40 big names

New Delhi, Apr 19: Big names in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others featured in the party's list of star campaigners for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
The BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power. The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP's "gateway to the South" (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also feature in the list.
The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai who is seeking a second term, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the party.