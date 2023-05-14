Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as new CBI Director

The CBI plays a crucial role in tackling high-profile cases related to corruption, economic offences, and other serious crimes. As its new Director, Praveen Sood will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the agency's operations, ensuring fair and impartial investigations, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The appointment of Praveen Sood as the head of the CBI is expected to strengthen the agency's capabilities and reinforce public trust in its ability to deliver justice.

His appointment comes at a time when the CBI is facing numerous complex challenges and its role in maintaining the rule of law and combating crime is of paramount importance.