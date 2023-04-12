Karnataka elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with Nadda over BJP candidate list

New Delhi, Apr 12: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the party's top brass in New Delhi.
The meeting was underway at Shah's residence where BJP chief JP Nadda, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present.
According to sources, the meeting took place against the backdrop of displeasure by several Karnataka leaders after the first list of BJP candidates came out.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after he was denied the Athani constituency ticket.
"I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," Savadi said.
On the other hand, supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake staged a protest on Tuesday evening after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
Further, supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over the ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.
According to BJP sources, former Karnataka Chief Minister and six-time BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar has started showing a rebellious attitude and has been called to Delhi. Shettar's name was excluded in the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.