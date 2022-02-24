Karnataka HC asks counsels in Hijab case to wind up their argument by today

Meanwhile, in his rejoinder argument advocate Devadatt Kamat said his client studies in a co-education college where she got admitted two years ago.

According to him, she was in the habit of wearing Hijab from the time she joined the college but suddenly the restriction was imposed and she was forced not to wear it anymore.

Kamat told the court that he is not asking for any general declaration on Hijab that it is part of an essential religious practice but his contention was the government order on Febuary 5, which barred everyone from wearing clothes that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.