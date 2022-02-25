Karnataka HC concludes hearing in 'hijab' case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court concluded the hearing related to the 'hijab' (scarf) case on Friday, but reserved its order.
"Heard. Order reserved," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.
The court asked the petitioners to file written submissions, if any, before the Bench.
The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, heard on a day-to-day basis over the last two weeks a batch of petitions filed by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been prescribed.