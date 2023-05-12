Karnataka polls | BJP confident of returning to power, Congress says results will open Delhi's door in 2024

Meanwhile, both parties have started back-to-back meetings with their leaders to devise strategies ahead of the results. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

"Sometimes exit polls succeed and sometimes fail. Exit polls have their own theory, I don't believe them* We don't go by those samples, my sample size is too high and in that, we will have a comfortable majority. We will form our government with a majority. I do not know about JD(S), let them take their own call. I don't have any backup plan, my only plan is that the Congress party will come to power," he told ANI.