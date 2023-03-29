Karnataka to go to polls on May 10; results on May 13

The term of the 224-member Assembly ends on May 24.

As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the total electors in Karnataka are 5.2 crore. He informed that the total number of 80-plus-year-old electors stands at 12.15 lakh.

Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters will participate in the elections. Under Advance Application Facility over 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years plus youths, out of which around 41,000 applications were received from youths turning 18 years by April 1, 2023.